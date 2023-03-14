HIGH POINT — Karen Buoyer Miles, 72, of High Point, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, March 12, 2023, with her family by her side.
Born May 2, 1950, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Earl Duncan Buoyer and the late Marie Oxford Buoyer. In 1968 Karen graduated from Ragsdale High School and pursued her passion for nursing with a degree from Guilford Technical College in 1972. She retired from High Point Medical Center with 40 years of service, and was a member of Green Street Baptist Church, where she loved her church family. Karen loved spending time with her grandchildren and was their biggest cheerleader. Her favorite was going to the beach with her family and looking for seashells.
