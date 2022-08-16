GREENSBORO — Justin Eugene McKinley, 37 of Greensboro passed away Sunday August 14, at his home. A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at the Life Center of Community Bible Church. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: East volleyball tops Wheatmore in opener
- HPTNWS-08-17-22 WANTED
- On the Scene
- Elections board member picked for Spearman seat
- Lowe to deliver HPU commencement address
- Panthers, Pats aiming to improve offenses at joint practices
- American to buy supersonic jets
- High Point woman wins in new lottery game
Most Popular
Articles
- Zoning OK’d for industrial park
- High Point woman wins in new lottery game
- Early voting sites set for High Point area
- HPCA volleyball tallies first win
- Elks make community donations
- Thomasville man dies in wreck
- Virus levels high, but emergency orders end
- Fuel spill investigated at service station
- Patrick Webb
- Legacy Ridge project advances
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.