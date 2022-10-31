HIGH POINT— June Wilson Taylor, 94, passed away on Oct. 26 at Pennybyrn in High Point, NC. Burial will be at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov.r 1 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Asbury Room at the church.

June was born in High Point, NC on Sept. 7, 1928 and was the daughter of Edward S. Wilson Jr. and Altah Wall Wilson. She was a graduate of Jamestown High School. She received her BA Degree from Woman's College of the University of NC in Greensboro, NC and her MA Degree in counselor education from George Peabody College for Teachers of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. Her teaching and counseling career spanned 39 years in North Carolina and Virginia.

