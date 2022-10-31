HIGH POINT— June Wilson Taylor, 94, passed away on Oct. 26 at Pennybyrn in High Point, NC. Burial will be at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov.r 1 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Asbury Room at the church.
June was born in High Point, NC on Sept. 7, 1928 and was the daughter of Edward S. Wilson Jr. and Altah Wall Wilson. She was a graduate of Jamestown High School. She received her BA Degree from Woman's College of the University of NC in Greensboro, NC and her MA Degree in counselor education from George Peabody College for Teachers of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. Her teaching and counseling career spanned 39 years in North Carolina and Virginia.
June was a member and held leadership positions in the NC, VA and National Education Associations. She was a past president of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Alpha Alpha Chapter in Richmond, VA. She was a life member of the PTA. While living in Richmond, she was an active member at Ginter Park United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church, as well as the Chamberlayne Farms Woman's Club.
Lonnie E. Gailes and June were married in 1950. Both had careers in education and worked with young people throughout their lives together. He preceded her in death in 1990.
June returned to High Point and married Lloyd H. Taylor in 1992. They were dedicated volunteers together in their church at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and in the Salvation Army. June was a charter member of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, leading in several capacities. She was a member of the Women's Organization at Wesley Memorial, and served in the Stephen Ministry, Adult Council, the Adult Fellowship Class and the Visitation Committee.
June was preceded in death by Lloyd Taylor and by her sisters, Madge W. Jester, Carolyn W. Hurley, Dorothy W. Hurley, and by her brother, Edward Harold Wilson. She is survived by four stepchildren, Kathryn Greathouse and husband Richard of Hickory, NC; Bill Taylor and wife Suzanne of Sarasota, FL; David Taylor and wife Debi of Trinity, NC; and Tom Taylor and wife Robin of Greensboro, NC and beloved step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members and friends.
Her family is grateful to the staff of Pennybyrn at Maryfield for their care and service to June.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or to Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, PO Box 300, 301 West Green Drive, High Point, NC 27261.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
