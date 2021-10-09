TRINITY — Mrs. June Harriett Clinton Smith, 87, a resident of Tanner Court, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at her home.
She was born on April 15, 1934, in Litchfield County, CT to Rockwell Clinton and Marie Miller Clinton. She was a homemaker and attended Trinity Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Bates on October 4, 2021; and her brothers, Ronald Clinton and Rockwell Clinton.
On April 15, 1956, she married Kenneth Gordon Smith, who survives of the home; also surviving are her sons, Kevin Smith and wife Frances of CT and Keith Smith and wife Sarah of Trinity; sister, Judy Mishico of VA; and six grandchildren, Hayden Smith, Kalvin Smith, Ava Smith, Bella Smith, Joshua Smith, and Jennifer Smith.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Jarvis and Pastor Morris Little officiating.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 NC Highway 62, Trinity, NC 27370. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
