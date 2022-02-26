HIGH POINT — June Wheatley Safrit, age 90, passed away peacefully at Pennybyrn surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1931 in Pulaski, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Paul Wheatley and Beulah Howlett Wheatley. On April 9, 1955 she married the love of her life, Leon “Pinky” Safrit, who preceded her in death on April 22, 1997.
A long-time and proud resident of High Point, June was a graduate of James Madison College. Her community activities included working as an officer for the High Point Red Cross Chapter and volunteering at the YMCA with the Y- Menettes Club. An avid and skilled bridge player and a die-hard fan of the UNC Tar Heels, June loved dancing. She and her husband were members of the Debon-Aire Dance Club. June was an active participant in The Midweek Study Club for 20 years.
June, always cheerful and attentive, helped hundreds through tax season, working for more than 35 years for H&R Block.
Her proudest achievement was raising her two children. They, along with her grandson, were her pride and joy. She was a faithful and devoted member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She had a strong commitment to the Children’s Ministry, was active in the UMW (Friendship Circle), enjoyed counting money on Mondays, and many other volunteer jobs at the Church.
Her children will remember her as a caring and loving mother and grandmother. Her friends think there was not a person who was kinder, sweeter, or a better person than June. Comfort comes from knowing she’s reunited with her parents, husband, son and friends.
Mrs. Safrit is survived by a daughter, Suzanne June Safrit of Charleston, SC; a son, Barry Clark Safrit of Greensboro, NC; a grandson, Jack Safrit of Greensboro, NC; a brother, Jack Wheatley (Fran) of Scotland Neck, NC; and many dear friends and family. She was predeceased by a son, Leon Scott Safrit.
An intimate graveside service will be held on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Asbury Room of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Street, High Point, NC 27262.
The family wishes to thank June’s nurses and caregivers who were a great support to her over the last few years.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed on June’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
