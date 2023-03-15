HIGH POINT — June Collins Fisher passed away peacefully at home with her husband at her side.
She was born July 20, 1941, in High Point, the daughter of James Lee Collins and Ruby Robbins Collins.
Her first school graduation was from Mrs. Kirkman’s Kindergarten; she then attended High Point public schools, graduating from the first grade at the Little Red School House at Ray Street School, graduating from High Point High School in 1959; and then, in just three years, earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from High Point College (University) with honors.
It was there, at Mrs. Kirkman’s Kindergarten, that June encountered the one who would always be alongside her for 62 years. She married J. Reed Fisher in 1961.
After graduating from High Point College, she accepted employment with the City of Raleigh public schools and obtained her first classroom at Francis Lacy Elementary School; thereafter, her career continued with the Fairfax County public schools in Virginia, teaching the children for the next 30 years at Braddock Elementary School.
June enjoyed sharing her teaching skills and her love of music and the piano with others, especially with her students and with special devotion.
During her high school years she was an active member of the First Methodist Church of High Point where, each Sunday, she played the piano for the church’s Sunday School and also accompanied the choir for the church’s Wednesday night services broadcasted by the local radio station.
At High Point Junior High School, she was the pianist for the girls chorus. At High Point High School, she was a member of the band, played the clarinet, and was a majorette for the band’s performances at football games and parades. She also provided piano accompaniment for band members when they competed in single instrument competitions held in schools across the state.
At Braddock Elementary School, she obtained a piano for her classroom and initiated singing sessions along with lyric and essay writings to encourage students’ attention and participation in required subject areas, always starting and ending the day with the sharing of music with her students. Over the years, she produced and directed scores of musical plays and events which engaged student participation across all grade levels and provided entertainment for school assemblies, students’ families and the local community. Her rehearsals for the musicals were expressly designed for discovering individual student skills which would enable the school’s teachers to focus on developing those skills.
There was just something very special that the children found with “Miss June” that made a defining difference in their learning experience and their lives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, Michael L. Collins “Mike” and wife, Faye. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, J. Andrew Collins “Andy” and survived by his wife, Miriam.
Honoring June wishes, services will be private. In place of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made either to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262; to the Wake Forest Baptist Hematology and Oncology Fund, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157; to the Supportive Care Service, Department of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065; or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family and condolences may be sent through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
