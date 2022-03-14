TRINITY— June Anita Moore, 67, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 12, 2022. She was born on Dec. 25, 1954.
June was a member of New Heights Baptist Church, where she served as church treasurer for 39 years and also served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She loved God and worked for Him with her whole heart.
June was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Moore; mother, Ethel Moore; and two brothers, Michael Moore and William Moore.
June is survived by her two sisters, Mary Grant and husband, Rick, and Brenda Ingram and husband, Rick; and many nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service celebrating June’s life will be held at New Heights Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 16, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Roger Porter and Pastor Roger Carmichael will officiate.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on June’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Moore family.
