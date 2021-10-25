High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.