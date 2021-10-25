HIGH POINT — Mr. Julius Vester Jarrett, 78, a resident of the Meridian Center and formerly of Thomasville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the Meridian Center. He was born on July 13, 1943, in Guilford County, NC, to John Vester Jarrett and Frances Lucille Swaney Jarrett. He was a farmer and loved being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Jarrett.
Surviving are his brothers, Rick Jarrett and wife Peggy, Steve Jarrett, and Daniel Jarrett and wife Lynn, all of Thomasville; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Mr. Jeff Jarrett officiating. Mr. Jarrett will remain at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the graveside service and he will lie in state at the funeral home today from 1 to 6 p.m. for members of the community to pay their respects.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
