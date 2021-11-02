HIGH POINT — Julius Colester Hairston, 73, was called home to his eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Meridian Center in High Point, NC, after several years of declining health.
He was the third of 11 children born to James Lafayette Hairston Sr. and Jessie Mae Alston Hairston in High Point, NC on April 20, 1948. Julius was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Lafayette Hairston Jr.; three sisters, Betty Jean Brown, Margie Louise Hairston, and Bonnie Faye Hairston; two nephews, Ronald and Donald Brown; one great nephew, Jacob Lafayette Hairston.
Julius graduated from William Penn High School, where he was a member of the marching band. He continued his education at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Music Education. Julius was a gifted musician, playing the saxophone and the bassoon. He was a member of the Blue & Gold Marching Machine during his time at A&T. Julius loved his alma mater and looked forward to homecoming festivities every year. His “Aggie Pride” inspired several family members to follow in his footsteps and attend college at A&T.
He is survived by five brothers, Robert S. Hairston, Elder Jesse K. Hairston (Vethilla Diann), Bishop Dr. F.D. Hairston (Evangelist), Elder Johnnie R. Hairston (Dianna), and Rodney E. Hairston (Rhonda); one sister, Beulah M. Hairston; a beloved sister-in-law, Lydia Naomi Hairston. Julius also has a host of nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, great-great nephews and nieces, and cousins that will miss him dearly. We loved Julius, but God loved him best.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hairston family at
