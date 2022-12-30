HPTNWS-12-31-22 HENDERSON,JULIAN.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Mr. Julian “Buster” Henderson, 88, a resident of Henderson Drive, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Atrium Health Stanly Medical Center in Albemarle.

He was born on November 9, 1934, in Spartanburg County, SC, to Julius Henderson and Meardith Slagle Henderson. He was a US Marine Corps veteran having served during the Korean War and retired from Central Electric Company after 40+ years.

