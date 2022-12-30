THOMASVILLE — Mr. Julian “Buster” Henderson, 88, a resident of Henderson Drive, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Atrium Health Stanly Medical Center in Albemarle.
He was born on November 9, 1934, in Spartanburg County, SC, to Julius Henderson and Meardith Slagle Henderson. He was a US Marine Corps veteran having served during the Korean War and retired from Central Electric Company after 40+ years.
He was of the Baptist faith and loved woodworking and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Nail Henderson on October 31, 2019, whom he married on July 2, 1955; son, Mendal Ray Henderson in 2007.
Surviving is his daughter, Julie Walls and husband Jerry of New London; two grandchildren, Christopher Walls and wife JoAnn and Tiffany Huggins and husband Lee; and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
No formal services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.