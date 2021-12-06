HIGH POINT- Mr. Julian Carl Adams Jr., 95, a resident of High Point, died Dec. 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born Aug. 16, 1926, in Taylorsville, NC, a son to Julian Carl Adams Sr. and Emma Ruth Feimster Adams. As a resident of this area most of his life, he was a member of First Presbyterian Church and drove trucks for Roadway Express, retiring after 36 years. He was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Numa F. Reid Masonic Lodge #344 AF & AM. Mr. Adams was also an active Shriner. He was a past president of the High Point Shrine Club (Oasis Shriners) and a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, Charlotte Court #109.
His wife, Margaret Teresa Adams, preceded him in death in 1992. He was also preceded by a son, J.C. Adams III, in 1998, and two brothers, Bobby and Jimmy Adams.
Surviving is his daughter, Judy A. Jordan (Gerald) of Trinity; a sister, Jane; and several nieces and nephews.
A cryptside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Oakwood Cemetery Mausoleum in High Point, with military honors and masonic rites. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 918 N. Main St., High Point, N.C. 27262, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children — Oasis Shriners, 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte, N.C. 28262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
