HIGH POINT — Julia Hargis York Apple, 91, of High Point, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after experiencing several strokes over the past few weeks.

Born Oct. 18, 1931, in Randolph County, a daughter to the late Bunyan Darius (BD) Hargis and the late Martha Irene Fogleman Hargis. She was a faithful servant of Christ, always showing Christian love to everyone she came in contact with. She attended Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church in High Point where she lovingly taught Sunday School to 4, 5 and 6-year-olds for 55+ years, with some of her students being a third generation under her leadership.