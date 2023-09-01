HIGH POINT — Julia Hargis York Apple, 91, of High Point, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after experiencing several strokes over the past few weeks.
Born Oct. 18, 1931, in Randolph County, a daughter to the late Bunyan Darius (BD) Hargis and the late Martha Irene Fogleman Hargis. She was a faithful servant of Christ, always showing Christian love to everyone she came in contact with. She attended Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church in High Point where she lovingly taught Sunday School to 4, 5 and 6-year-olds for 55+ years, with some of her students being a third generation under her leadership.
She is survived by her son, Curtis York (Melba) of Greensboro; daughter, Karen York of High Point; and brother, Cecil Hargis (Kay) of Liberty.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Otis York and her second husband, Alan Apple; brothers, David Hargis, Clifton Hargis, James Hargis and sister, Mary Belle Wade.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church with Pastor Jeffrey Turcotte officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
