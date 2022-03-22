HIGH POINT— 1932–2022 Can I tell you something?
Julia was born on 12.27.1932, in Spearville, a windswept prairie town just outside of Dodge City, in the very Southwest corner of Kansas, to J. Leo and Mary Mages Torline, a farmer and a homemaker. She was born at the height of the Depression, during FDR’s first year in office, as the fourth of eight children.
Growing up on a small rural farm during the Depression meant that all the Torline kids learned the value of hard work, the strength that comes from family and faith, the self-determination offered by education, the necessity of making your own fun and the sweet relief of laughter. Julia’s brothers were particularly adept at those last two, and Julia developed a life-long love of jokes and pranks, even (or especially) if they were at her expense. Having five brothers most certainly brought out the sassiness in her.
Julia was graduated from St. Joseph’s Nursing School, in Wichita, Kansas in 1952, but while she was a student there, she attended a dance at McConnell Air Force Base, in Wichita, and met Art Saunders, an Air Force Intelligence airman. After one dance, she walked back to her girlfriends and said, “I am going to marry that man.” They were married on April 7, 1956 and spent the next 64 years, until Art’s death in 2020, raising two children, travelling the world and loving their life together.
Can I tell you something else? After Air Force postings in Wichita and Colorado Springs, Art and Julia moved to High Point, North Carolina, where Julia took classes at High Point College and continued her nursing career. She taught at the High Point Nursing School and worked for quite a few years as a R.N. at High Point Memorial Hospital and the Presbyterian Home before giving it up to work full time as a homemaker.
Julia and Art were members of High Point Country Club for many years, where Julia was an avid tennis player. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Julia and Art were also active members of the congregations at both Immaculate Heart of Mary and Christ the King, in High Point, until retiring to Land’s End, Emerald Isle, NC, where they attended St. Mildred, in Swansboro.
Julia’s favorite moments took place around the dining room table in Emerald Isle, enjoying a great dinner and sharing stories with her family: stories about growing up on the farm; stories about the hazing her brothers gave Art, to ‘initiate’ him when she first brought him home; about the wonderful vacations with Art, and the many cruises the two of them took; stories about Sheila and Jeff as kids – Sheila asleep in the dog house, while Art and Julia and the neighbors and police scoured the neighborhood looking for her; of the long drives home to Kansas, when Sheila would make Jeff sleep on the floor of the car, on top of the driveshaft hump, so she could stretch out and sleep on the back seat; of her brother Leon, upon hearing that Jeff and Kevin were nursing life’s worst hangovers, insisting on taking them on a Christmas Day pickup truck tour of Dodge City’s biggest cattle feedlots, bouncing them over every bump and hole while they tried to breath in the midst of the overpowering smells that poured in through the rolled-down windows, with the rest of the family back at the house wagering on who would throw up first; of the time Jeff and his friend Patrick put explosive loads in several of her cigarettes and how steamed Art was when they went off while he was driving the car, with Jeff and Patrick crying laughing in the back seat; and on and on.
Julia is preceded in death by both of her parents, her big brothers Leon and Harold, and her big sister Phyllis.
Family include: Leon (deceased) and Carol Jean Torline, Harold (deceased) and Peggy Torline, Phyllis and Jerry (both deceased) Sullivan, Glenn and Pat (deceased) Torline, Joan and Jimmy Hogan, Dan and Tina Torline, David and Caroline Torline; a daughter and ex-son-in-law, Sheila and Kevin Hanson, of High Point; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Wendy Saunders, of Ponte Vedre, FL; six grandchildren: Katherine and Margaret Hanson, of NYC & DC, Julia Saunders, of Tampa, Ellie and Matt Saunders, and J Saunders and granddaughter-in-law, Morgan, and great-grandchildren, Callie and Willow, all of Ponte Vedre, FL.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of High Point.
In addition, April Fool’s Day is coming up soon and Julia’s fondest wish would be that you plan and play a great joke or prank on someone, in her memory!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.