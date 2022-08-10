HPTNWS- 8-11-22 ROGERS, JULIA.jpg

HIGH POINT— Julia “Judy” Holland Rogers of Thomasville passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Hospice Home in High Point following a brief illness.

Judy was born in Eden, NC on June 2, 1937, to William Helsie Holland and Ruby Odell Holland. She worked as a Driver’s License Examiner in High Point for 25 years.

