HIGH POINT— Julia “Judy” Holland Rogers of Thomasville passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Hospice Home in High Point following a brief illness.
Judy was born in Eden, NC on June 2, 1937, to William Helsie Holland and Ruby Odell Holland. She worked as a Driver’s License Examiner in High Point for 25 years.
Judy was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years, Otis Rogers. She is survived by her son Greg Rogers and two grandsons, Jake and Jeremy Rogers, and brothers Bobby Holland and Danny Holland.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 4 p.m., at Nicholson Funerals and Cremations, Thomasville Chapel (1528 National Hwy, Thomasville, NC) with Rev. Terry Boles officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception 2-4 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of the Piedmont.
