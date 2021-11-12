RANDLEMAN – Julia Ann Brown Johnson, 77, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Randolph Health in Asheboro.
She was born Jan. 22, 1944, in Surry County and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Emma Faye Sidden Brown. She retired from Precision Laser where she worked as a veneer inlayer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Butch Johnson; and son, Christopher Keen.
Julia is survived by her children, Denise Pruitt (Doug) of Randleman and Bradley Wade (Lacy) of Asheboro; grandchildren, Shayann, Oliveah, Kaylynn, Taylor, Katie and Brayden Wade; three sisters, Elouise Davis (Tom Rotante) of High Point, Emilie Mahmood (Tariq) of Greensboro and Dot Yale (Jack) of Traphill; two brothers, Ronnie Tilley (Linda) of Archdale and Scottie Tilley (Violet) of High Point; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Julia’s life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Roger Carmichael officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Julia’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Johnson family.
