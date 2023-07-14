THOMASVILLE — Judy Wilson Morris, 75, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1947 in Forsyth County, the daughter of the late Frank and Alpha Williams Wilson. She retired from Marsh Furniture and was a longtime member of the Intercontinental Church of God in High Point. Judy enjoyed crafting, decorating, and the beach. Her true love and passion was spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Judy will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death was her husband, Larry Morris.
