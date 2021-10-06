TRINITY — Mrs. Judy Maxine Greene Strickland, 78, a resident of Old Mountain Rd. passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House. She was born on May 9, 1943 in Lincoln County, Lincolnton, NC to Joe Dee Greene and Mary Janette Sellers Greene. She was a homemaker and attended Spirit of Life Ministries. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Strickland on August 29, 2011, whom she married on March 1, 1969; and her son, Christopher Strickland.
Surviving is her son, Darrin Scott Free and wife Sandra of Sophia; brothers, Joel Greene and wife Betty and Jimmy Greene and wife Katie; sisters, Joan Gore and husband Tony and Janice Noah and husband Grant; grandchildren, Ashley Moody, Lauren Bizzell, Carey Free, and William Free; and great-grandchildren, Austin Moody, Addison Moody, and Charli Ann Grim.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Pastor Phillip Biggs officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be at the funeral home on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.