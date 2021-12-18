GREENSBORO — Mrs. Judith Draughan Phillips, 81, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Friends Home West in Greensboro. Arrangements are pending at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Five Guys coming to N. Main
- Authorities break up high-dollar theft ring
- Friends reunite at holiday tea party
- Students charged with violence threats
- Animal rescue group recaptures llama on the lam
- Andrews prevails in conference opener
- County OKs $2M in PTI incentives
- Minivan strikes power pole, prompts outage
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Trinity wrestling sweeps PG, Andrews
- Southwest falls to Northern
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.