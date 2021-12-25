Judy Phillips

GREENSBORO – Judith “Judy” Rose Draughan Phillips, 81, formerly of High Point, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Born Sept. 10, 1940, in High Point, Judy was the daughter of the late Archie Glenn and Maude Short Draughan. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Benny Phillips, and sisters, Peggy Louis Draughan Hulin, Nancy Eileen Draughan, and Betsy Draughan Hackler. Judy graduated from High Point Central High School, where she was yearbook editor and a National Merit Scholar. She worked at The High Point Enterprise for over 30 years and was the Head of the Society of Women there. She was of the Baptist faith.
Judy is survived by her son, James Royals Jr.; a brother, Robert Glenn “Bucky” Draughan and wife, Anna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering to celebrate Judy’s life will be held Wednesday evening, Dec. 29, from 6 until in the Life Tribute Center of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 11796, Charlotte, N.C. 28220.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
