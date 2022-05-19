TRINITY — Mrs. Judith “Judy” McDowell Nance, 80, resident of Trinity, died May 19, 2022 at Hospice Home at High Point.
Mrs. Nance was born Jan. 3, 1942 in Guilford County, a daughter to the late Charles H. and Hazel Peace McDowell. She was a resident of this area all her life and has lived in the same house in Trinity 60 years. Judy taught at Trinity High School for five years before joining Wesleyan Christian Academy where she taught math and retired in 2000. She also was a member of Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church in Thomasville. On July 8, 1960 she married Ken Nance who survives of the residence. She was preceded in death by a son, Bryan Nance Sr. in 1995.
Also surviving is her daughter, Debbie Lakin and husband Alan of Trinity; two sons, Keith Nance and wife Linda of Trinity and Daryl Nance of Trinity; a brother, Charles Robert McDowell and wife Gloria of Charlotte; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; four step grandchildren; and two step great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, at Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church in Thomasville with Dr. Keith Carroll, Rev. Wilson Harris and Rev. Stephen Tolan officiating.
A private committal service will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery Mausoleum in High Point. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1:30-3 p.m. on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to International Partnerships Inc. at P.O. Box 3740 Boone, NC 28607. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.