THOMASVILLE — Judy “Laythene” Love Benge, 80, of Thomasville went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Lexington Memorial Hospital.
Laythene was born Dec. 29, 1942 to the late Lonnie Love and Estelle Hathcock Love in Stanley County. She was a true woman of faith, caregiver, servant, and showed her love for Christ in her daily life. Laythene loved her family unconditionally. She was a member of Rich Fork Baptist Church in Thomasville.
In addition to her parents, Laythene was preceded in death by three brothers, Grady, Charlie and Bobby Love.
Surviving are her loving husband of 60 years, Ernest “Ernie” Benge of the home; two children, Teresa Benge Smith and husband Keith, Eric Benge both of Thomasville; six siblings, Sue Collins, Dianne Almond, Mary McClellan, Elaine Honeycutt (Mike), Gail Yow, Terri Rogers; four grandchildren, April Scarlette (Ashlee), Brandon Smith (Tiffany), Tommy Bullins, Brad Benge (Whitney); seven great-grandchildren, Elexis Bullins, Brynlee Bullins, Adrian Benge, Addison Benge, Colbie Scarlette, Kinsley Smith, Greyson Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Rich Fork Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Bowers officiating. The family will greet friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to “His Hands Ministry” Rich Fork Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.