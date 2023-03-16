THOMASVILLE — Judy “Laythene” Love Benge, 80, of Thomasville went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Lexington Memorial Hospital.

Laythene was born Dec. 29, 1942 to the late Lonnie Love and Estelle Hathcock Love in Stanley County. She was a true woman of faith, caregiver, servant, and showed her love for Christ in her daily life. Laythene loved her family unconditionally. She was a member of Rich Fork Baptist Church in Thomasville.

