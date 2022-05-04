TRINITY — Judy Laster Cochrane, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
She was born on March 28, 1944 in High Point, a daughter of the late Paul and Virgie Mae Sparks Laster. She worked for Anvil Brand, DSI, W&J Rives, Ruff Hewn, Tommy Hilfiger, Top Sox and Chico’s. Judy enjoyed going to Cherokee to play the slot machines and reading. Her true love and passion was spending time with her family; especially going shopping with her daughter on the weekends and going out to eat on Saturday night with her husband. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents preceding her in death were her sister, Glenda Frazier and her brothers, Bill, Kenneth and Gene.
Her beloved husband of 60 years, Randy Monroe Cochrane passed away on May 2, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Cochrane; her sisters, Jo Jarrett, Wanda Wright and her husband, Earl; her brothers, David Laster and his wife, Robin, Danny Laster and his wife, Nancy; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Judy’s life will be held on Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale with Pastor Marty Frazier officiating. Her family will receive friends on Friday night, following the service at the funeral home. The committal service will be held Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. from the graveside at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials in Judy’s memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, https://www.komen.org/community/north-carolina/.
Online condolences may be made on Judy’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
