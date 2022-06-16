THOMASVILLE — Judy Annette Grissett, 82, formerly of Thomasville, NC, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born on Jan. 1, 1940, in Thomasville, NC to the late David Leroy Byrd and Sylvia White Byrd. She was featured in the local newspaper as the first baby of the year.
Judy was a member of Shades Mountain Baptist Church, Birmingham, AL and a former member of Pleasant View Baptist Church, Archdale, NC. She was a believer in our Lord Jesus Christ, and is in Heaven, home with Him. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she was a friend to many people and loved children. Her love of Jesus was evident in her life. Judy loved keeping up with her family and friends and sharing Jesus through Facebook. Judy had a quick wit and loved to laugh. She loved watching Jeopardy, true crime stories, and cooking shows. She never met a stranger.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Ellis Grissett; son, Ronald Ellis Grissett Jr.; daughter, Bethany Dawn Allen; and brother, James A. Byrd.
Judy leaves to cherish her sweet memories: her son, Stephen Jeffrey Grissett (Cherlyn), of Birmingham, AL; brother, Bobby L. Byrd (Helen L.), of Archdale, NC; granddaughter, Corey Henderson (Bo Adair); step-grandchildren (Brian, Ashley (Matt), Brittney (Nick), and Stephen); several great-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; former daughter in law, Cynthia Grissett; devoted friends, Barbara Henderson, Linda Patterson, and Rebecca Harvey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s name to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 7742 Turnpike Road, Archdale, NC 27263
A memorial service will be held at Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 976 Phillips Ave., High Point, NC, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. Committal will take place at Floral Gardens Cemetery, High Point, NC, immediately following the memorial service.
Online condolences for the family may be made at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.