HIGH POINT — Judith “Judy” Tysinger Stutts passed away peacefully at the Hospice Home of High Point on Nov. 24, 2021. Judy was born Oct. 4, 1940 in High Point, the daughter of Thomas Elbert Tysinger and Hazel Louise Tysinger.
Judy graduated High Point Central High School, High Point College, and later obtained a master’s degree in counseling from UNC-G. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom Stutts in June 1964.
When she was 21, Judy began her professional career as a teacher at Kirkman Park Elementary. Judy later served as counselor at Jamestown Junior High, principal at Stokesdale Elementary, and principal at Jamestown Elementary. After retiring from Guilford County Schools, she returned to work part-time as an assistant principal for several years at John Lawrence Elementary in Archdale. She devoted over 50 years to educating children.
Judy was a dedicated wife, mom, and grandmother “GG” to Ethan and Emily Stutts. She enjoyed watching Ethan play basketball and Emily play volleyball, but always stressed they stayed focused on their academics. She enjoyed family trips to Badin Lake and Ocean Isle — especially at Thanksgiving.
Judy enjoyed spending time with her neighbors and friends. She traveled the U.S. and the world with her sister, Nancy. After becoming a widow in 2011, Judy found a special companion and friend in Fred Simoniz. They also enjoyed traveling and she developed a new passion for camping. Judy also enjoyed the company of her dog — Keen.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert Tysinger and Louise Tysinger, and her husband of 46 years, Tom Stutts. She is survived by her son, Shane Thomas Stutts and wife, Merridith; grandchildren Ethan Thomas Stutts and Emily Claire Stutts; her sister, Dr. Nancy Simon (Dr. Lawrence Simon); nephew Brent Simon; niece Erica Simon; and companion Fred Simoniz.
Friends of the family are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life service on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Cumby Family Funeral Home in High Point.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations in Judy’s memory be directed to the Hospice Home of High Point -1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 in recognition for the compassionate care they provide in our community. The family extends a special thank you to Rodney and Deb. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.