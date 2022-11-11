ARCHDALE — Judith Marie English, 81 of Archdale died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at Westchester Manor. Born April 29, 1941 in South Carolina she is a daughter of the late Brice English and Edith Baldwin English. Miss English is a graduate of Trinity High School and High Point College. She is a birth rite Quaker and a member of Archdale Friends Meeting. Miss English was a former member of the Hospital Guild and retired from Belk Department Stores.
Miss English is survived by two cousins, Florence Kendall of High Point and Kenneth Norwood of Melborne, Florida and her caregivers Chris and Debbie Boyles of Trinity.
