HIGH POINT — Judith “Lynn” Sullender Brooks, 83, adoring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at home.
Lynn, as she was known by most, was born Sept. 12, 1939, in the mountains of Botetourt County, VA, to Buhrman and Iris Sullender. Lynn graduated from Eagle Rock High School in 1956 and Radford Women’s College in 1960. In 1963, she married Edgar Davis Brooks Jr., from Farmville, VA, her beloved husband of 59 years.
Surviving are Lynn and Ed's two children, Edgar Davis Brooks III, of Charlotte, NC; and Amy Brooks Copeland (Buck), of Raleigh, NC; one grandchild, Clara Sullender Brooks, of Charlotte, and two step-grandchildren, Eva Carol Copeland, of Nashville, TN, and Nancy Moran Copeland, of New York, NY. Also surviving is Lynn's older sister, Georgia McGavock (Bill), of Roanoke, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents Buhrman and Iris Sullender, and her brother-in-law, Hunter Blair Oliver.
Lynn was known for her compassion, humility, and care for anyone in need. She was a rock with family, friends, and business. She worked at Rose Furniture for 27 years where she was affectionately known as the “Little General.” Her passions were taking time off at Wild Dunes, SC, at the coast, gardening, cooking, sewing, and being an avid reader.
At Radford, she majored in Home Economics and began her career with the Virginia Electric Power Company, teaching and training the economics of home products and appliances. Lynn was a leader, teacher, and friend to everyone. She loved being a grandmother, a caretaker, and a nurturer of the 'young' as well as the ‘old'. You always knew her opinion on any topic and she had an eloquent way of delivering it. Lynn was a true “friend” in every sense of the word.
Lynn was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was a preschool teacher in earlier years and an active member of the congregation with her husband, Ed.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Dr, High Point, NC 27262. A reception will follow in the Asbury Room.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wesley Memorial Church.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
