HPTNWS- 11-1-22 BROOKS, JUDITH.jpg

HIGH POINT — Judith “Lynn” Sullender Brooks, 83, adoring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at home.

Lynn, as she was known by most, was born Sept. 12, 1939, in the mountains of Botetourt County, VA, to Buhrman and Iris Sullender. Lynn graduated from Eagle Rock High School in 1956 and Radford Women’s College in 1960. In 1963, she married Edgar Davis Brooks Jr., from Farmville, VA, her beloved husband of 59 years.

Trending Videos