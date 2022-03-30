PAWLEYS ISLAND — Judith Gail Dowdy Cain was born on May 4, 1943 in Guilford County, North Carolina and passed away March 27, 2022 while visiting family in Kernersville, North Carolina.
Judy was the daughter of Lindo C. Dowdy and Vila Catherine Spivey Dowdy, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death is her brother, Charles Dowdy.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 34 years, Charles Cain of Pawleys Island, SC; son, Brian Kluttz of Pawleys Island, SC; daughters, Ande Lowe of Concord, NC and Erin Ritchie and husband Mike Ritchie of Kernersville, NC; and her grandchildren, Maddie Lowe, Matthew Ritchie, Jackson Lowe and Laura Ritchie.
Judy was also blessed with more family when she married the love of her life, Charles Cain. Ravelle and Rob Whitener, Kelly and Janice Cain, Robert and Serena Whitener, Adam and Carly Whitener, Tyler & Elizabeth Cain and Caroline and Palmer Rafferty and three great-grandchildren.
Judy was a graduate of Ragsdale High School and attended High Point University and Ringling College of Art and Design. She was an extremely talented artist and designer. Her talent was utilized professionally in the furniture industry for many years, but what brought her the most joy was the paintings and drawings she gave to her family and friends.
Judy was the life of the party and loved her family and friends well. She was very eager to invest in others with her words and deeds.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. at Covenant Church United Methodist in High Point, North Carolina. Reverend Darren Alexander will officiate. The family will receive guests at the church from 1 to 1:45.
The family asks that memorials in Judy’s name be sent to Smith Mountain Arts Council, PO Box 70 Moneta, VA 24121
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared on Judith’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.