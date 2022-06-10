HIGH POINT — Judith Crystal Collins Millar was born in Rowland NC on April 27 1942 and passed at her home in High Point NC with her family by her side on June 8 2022. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday June 11, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church 918 North Main St, High Point NC with Dr. A. Lee Zehmer Transitional Pastor and Dr. Erin Bowers Associate Pastor officiating.
Judith grew up in Rowland NC and Hastings FL. She graduated from Rowland High School where she was an active member within all things musical. She was a very dedicated student and was honored with multiple awards and scholarships for music. She continued her education attending St Andrews Presbyterian College Laurinburg NC earning a Bachelor Degree in Music. She proudly served First Presbyterian Church of High Point NC as organist for 40 years for which she received the title of Organist Emerita.
Judith is survived by her son Brendan McColl, daughter in law Ann McColl and granddaughters Emma McColl, Georgia McColl and Sophie McColl of Adelaide, South Australia. Step-children Dorothy Perrel, Susan Lewis, Charles Millar, Mim Millar and grandchildren. Sister in-law Anne Collins and niece Ashleigh Mullinax. She was predeceased by her husband James Millar, brother Neil Collins III, father Neil Collins Jr, mother Dorothy Kirkpatrick and step-son Doug Millar.
Judith’s life passion was music whether she was teaching or playing. She was an active member of many organizations including holding the position of Dean of the Greater Greensboro Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. She was an active patron of the local arts community. Attending and providing financial support to local events. She had a loving network of friends and family. She treasured her monthly Board Meeting lunches with her dear friends which brought so much joy to her. She was the epitome of the Southern lady with style and substance. If you were lucky, she might have displayed her wicked sense of humor that would leave everyone in stitches. But most of all she was Mom, Grandmama, Miss Judy and friend to everyone. We can hear the pipe organ playing now.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Judith C Millar St Judes Gift Fund https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7537502&pg=personal&fr_id=39300 and/or First Presbyterian Church of High Point for Judith Collins Millar Memorial Instrument Maintenance Fund.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Millar family.
