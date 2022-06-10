HIGH POINT — Judge Donald Lee Boone, 87, adoring father, husband, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist hospital. Donnie, as he was known by most people away from the bench, was born Nov.18, 1934, in High Point, NC, to James Roy Boone and Irma Lee Surratt Boone. Donnie graduated High Point High School in 1953, from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 1957 and from the University of North Carolina Law School in 1961. In 1958, he was married to the late Kathleen (Kitty) Allen Tuttle Boone, beloved wife of 40+ years and loving mother of their four children.
He was married to and survived by his devoted and loving wife of 23 years, Lavon Evans Boone of High Point, NC. Also surviving are two sons, Lee Boone (Rose Marie), of High Point; Greg Boone (Teresa), of Charlotte; two daughters, Kathy Foster (Bill), Julie Mata (Thomas), of Charlotte; one sister, Nancy Yates (Bobby), of High Point, NC; one brother, Paul Boone (Evelyn) of Alpharetta, Ga; ten grandchildren, Spencer Boone (Emilie), Jackson Boone, Caroline Boone, Dr. Hunter Boone, Haley Hobbs (Brian), Kate Foster, Boone Foster, Jacob Mata, Walker Mata, and Charlie Mata; one great grandchild, James Spencer Boone; two step-children Michael Drummond (Mary) of High Point, NC; Sandra Lambert (Brian) of Gastonia, NC; four step grandchildren, Clark Drummond, Nelson Drummond, Madison Lambert, and Sarah Lambert.
Donnie was preceded in death by Kathleen (Kitty) Allen Tuttle Boone, his parents Roy and Irma Boone, his sister Doris Dowdy (David), and his brother Jimmy.
For 30 years Donnie was in the general practice of law. During this time, he was elected and served as the High Point city solicitor and was recognized by the city for his exceptional service. Donnie was appointed President of the High Point Bar in 1974. In 1990, Governor Jim Martin appointed Donnie to fill the open North Carolina 18th District Court Judge position. He was reelected and served two additional terms. After his retirement from full-time judgeship, he continued to serve as a traveling judge, filling a crucial need in the state. In total, Judge Boone presided in courtrooms in 93 of 100 counties in NC. As a judge, his integrity was beyond reproach and he was highly-respected by his peers in the judicial system for his depth of knowledge and his application of common sense.
Donnie was a man of compassion and humility. He believed everyone, regardless of title or background, should be treated with dignity and respect. During his time in private law practice, he often accepted cases where he knew payment for his services may not come in the traditional form. He was gracious in accepting simple acts of service or fresh produce in lieu of money when a client was unable to pay.
He was well-respected in the High Point community and received numerous recognitions from the city of High Point, local civic groups and charitable organizations for his leadership and service. He was a life-long member of the High Point Rotary club where he continued to serve even as he declined physically. One of his proudest achievements was the chartering and organization of the first board of directors of Hospice of High Point, where his late wife Kitty served as the founding executive director.
Donnie enjoyed many passions and hobbies throughout his life. He was an avid UNC Tarheel fan and loved to watch his Heels play in all sports, especially basketball and football. He loved to travel, especially later in life with Lavon, and they enjoyed numerous trips to exotic destinations together.
In his earlier years, he loved hiking and camping with his family and friends at Baden Lake, Linville Gorge and across the NC mountains. He was an active leader in the Boy Scouts with his sons and enjoyed playing golf with his neighborhood buddies. He loved studying Astronomy and spent hours viewing the stars and solar system with his telescope and explaining the cosmos to all who would listen. He had a love of history, particularly WWII and the Presidency of John F Kennedy, about which he wrote a short story entitled “The cup of coffee that Killed JFK”. He loved all God’s creatures, owning several dogs, a cockatoo, a Guinea pig, a rabbit and so many fish that it took 5 fish tanks to hold them all. He also loved wild birds and kept multiple bird feeders throughout his yard to ensure they were all properly fed!
Donnie never met a stranger and was quick to strike up a conversation with anyone. He loved to teach and could often be heard sharing his considerable bits of wisdom with others.
He was formerly an adult Sunday school teacher at First United Methodist Church where he would utilize his Astronomy knowledge to demonstrate the vastness of our Universe and therefore the immenseness of our God. Once aware of this knowledge, he would encourage listeners not to tell God about the size of the mountain in your path, but instead tell the Mountain about the size of your God. He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church at the time of his death.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Donnie Boone will be held
2 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
The family will greet friends in the Asbury Room following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request the memorials be given to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
