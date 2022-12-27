HIGH POINT — Juanita Smith Hughey, 82, of High Point, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.

Born Feb. 6, 1940, in Charleston, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Jack Smith and the late Beatrice Upton Smith. Juanita was a retired switchboard operator for Lyles Chevrolet and a member of Lake View Baptist Church.

