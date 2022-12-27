HIGH POINT — Juanita Smith Hughey, 82, of High Point, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Born Feb. 6, 1940, in Charleston, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Jack Smith and the late Beatrice Upton Smith. Juanita was a retired switchboard operator for Lyles Chevrolet and a member of Lake View Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Mike Hughey, of High Point; daughter Diana H. Mitchell and husband Andy, of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Ashton Walker and husband Jordan, Michelle Clark and husband Jerry, and Andrew Mitchell, Jr. and wife Sierra; and great-grandchildren, Alaina Grace Clark and Bruce Carlyle Walker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hughey.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, with Rev. Doug McGee officiating. Burial will be private at Floral Garden Park. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, is in charge of arrangements.
