ASHEBORO — Joyce Wyatt Lowe, 77, of Asheboro, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
While at her home she experienced an accidental fall, causing severe injuries that led her to be with the Lord and leave this earth far too soon for those who love her. We know she is now rejoicing in Heaven with loved ones who have gone before.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Ridge Funeral Home Chapel, in Asheboro, with Rev. Cliff VanVliet officiating. Burial will follow at Farmer United Methodist Church Cemetery in Farmer.
Born on February 4, 1946, in Wilkes County, NC, Joyce was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Beulah Cleary Wyatt. She went to Mulberry School in North Wilkesboro as a youth, and graduated from Allen Jay High School in High Point.
Soon after high school, she met and married Kenneth, and held various jobs as a secretary … one that included working as a "keypunch operator" back in the days when the only computers around would fill up entire rooms. Together, Joyce and her husband owned and operated several businesses throughout the years, but the one they were best known for was Ken's TV & Appliance Center in Asheboro.
Joyce deeply loved her family, and was a proud Mamaw to her only grandchild. She had a heart filled with kindness and compassion for humans as well as animals, especially dogs and cats. She was a beloved member of Hilltop Baptist Church, and a devoted follower of Jesus and the teachings of the Bible.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Chandler Lowe; brothers, Ronnie Wyatt, Roger Wyatt; and sister, Edith Williams.
Surviving are her daughter, Rhonda Lowe Beese and husband Tim; granddaughter Marlena; sisters, Annie Ruth Efird, Rosezella Westmoreland, Ethel Hyatt; and brother, Willie Wyatt. She has numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends who will also miss her and feel the profound loss of her earthly presence.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at Ridge Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hilltop Baptist Church, 826 Crestview Church Road, Asheboro, NC 27205; or to Randolph SPCA, 300 W. Bailey Street, Asheboro, NC 27203. Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com.
