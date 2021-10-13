THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Joyce Childers Westmoreland Britt, 86, of Thomasville, NC passed away Oct. 10, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Britt was born July 7, 1935 in Guilford County to the late Marshall William Childers and Sally Gladys Carter Childers Beck and graduated from Central Wesleyan College and Academy. She continued her education at Central Wesleyan where she received her music degree and studied with Mrs. Margaret Childs. She loved singing and travelled extensively with the College Choir, singing solo and with the trio. She organized many, many community events utilizing her musical talents and love for outreach to the community.
Mrs. Britt was a lifetime member of Central Wesleyan Church in Thomasville and was Founder of the Chair City Classics, a program offered through Davidson County Senior Services of Thomasville.
In addition to her parents, preceding Mrs. Britt in death are her first husband Buddy Marcus Westmoreland, second husband Charles Edward Britt, stepfather Odell Beck, stepson Jackie Marcus Westmoreland, three sisters Doris Lomax, Opal Jackson, Irma Garrett, and brother Aubrey Childers. Left to cherish her memories are her son Phillip Westmoreland and wife Suzi of Thomasville, NC, two grandchildren Angel Westmoreland Venable and husband Larry Wayne of Thomasville, NC and Jenifer Westmoreland Shockley of Easley, SC, five great-grandchildren Second Lieutenant Garrett Venable, Christopher Brooks, Caitlyn Williams, Caleb Williams, and Christian Williams, five great-great grandchildren, brother Rex Childers of Charlotte, NC, numerous nieces and nephews, and cherished church family.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Britt is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Central Wesleyan Church in Thomasville, NC with the Rev. David Emory and Rev. David Albertson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until service time at the church. Graveside services and burial will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Hospice of Davidson County for their exceptional and outstanding care for Mrs. Britt.
