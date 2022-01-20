TRINITY – Joyce Ann Jones Stratton, 77, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Hospice Home at High Point.
She was born Feb. 22, 1944, in Newport News, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Dewitt C. and Rachel Haynes Jones. She was a faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker and had previously worked as a sewer with two hosiery mills in High Point. Joyce was a faithful member of West Fairfield Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. She enjoyed music, especially gospel music, and never missed attending church gatherings. By nature, she was a caring and nurturing person who served as caregiver for various family members and enjoyed cooking and providing food for anyone. Joyce also enjoyed boating, water skiing, weekend trips to the lake and grilling out with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Benjamin Stratton; son-in-law, Johnny Key; and three sisters, Magdalene Moize, Louise Jones, and Linda Cox.
Joyce is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Claude Gene Stratton, whom she married on June 27, 1959; three daughters, Karen Stratton Key of Thomasville, Rita Stratton Williams (Philip) and Samantha Stratton Miller (Jamie) both of Trinity; daughter-in-law, Tammy Stratton of High Point; six grandchildren, Jessica Martinez (Rudy), Matthew Williams, Kelly Williams, Anna Williams, Adam Miller, and Amanda Miller; three step-grandchildren, Joey Key, Josh Cobb and Stacie Stanley (Curtis); nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gail Cole and Peggy Springer (David); brother, Ronnie Jones (Pam), all of Trinity; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service celebrating Joyce’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastors Mark Mosley and Dink Haynes officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Joyce’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262; or to West Fairfield Baptist Church, 622 W. Fairfield Road, High Point, NC 27263.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Stratton family.
