HIGH POINT — Joyce Lewis Davis, 75, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
She was born on May 13, 1947 in Washington County, VA, a daughter of the late Steward and Mae Lewis. A resident of this area most of her life, she was a former member of the old Brentwood Baptist Church. Joyce enjoyed collecting beanie babies, sports collectables, coins and reading; she was very knowledgeable in various subjects. Her true love and passion was spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, sister and grandmother and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her husband, Roscoe Davis; two children, Timmy and Susan; a grandson, Keith Ewing and a sister, Judy Grizzle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.