HIGH POINT — Joyce Inez Luck Jones, 76, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
She was born June 15, 1945, in High Point, and was the daughter of the late Harrison Lee and Ruth Maurine Hutchens Luck. Joyce worked in the manufacturing industry for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Ann Luck and Nancy Lee Luck.
Joyce is survived by her children, Teresa Owens (Jeff), Tim Benfield (Denise) and Tammy Benfield, all of Archdale; three grandchildren, Trevor Benfield (fiancée, Kaelyn Herba), India Mangum (Philip) and Reagan Benfield; and sister, Ruth Ellen Luck, of Jamestown.
Funeral service celebrating Joyce’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Pastor Rodney Otwell officiating. Burial will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery in High Point.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Joyce’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Jones family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.