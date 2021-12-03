THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Joyce Ann Watts Foley, 79, a resident of Tree Hollow Road, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at her home. She was born on August 8, 1942 in Loudon, TN to Jack Watts and Georgia Shaw Watts. She worked at Thomasville Furniture Industries and was a member of Christian Cathedral. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Chrystal Foley Lambeth; and her brother, Randy Watts.
On Dec. 24, 1960, she married Roger Earl Foley, who survives of the home; also surviving is her daughter, Theresa Foley DeLuca (Mark) of Thomasville; grandchildren, Mollie Goddard (Justin), Drew Lambeth, and Chandler Lambeth (Kailey); great-grandchildren, Aubrey Anne LaCombe, Annaleigh Goddard, and Kayden Lambeth; and sister, Barbara Glass of Portland, OR.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Russell Scott officiating. No formal visitation will be held. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christian Cathedral, P.O. Box 682, Thomasville, NC 27361. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
