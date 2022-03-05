HIGH POINT — Joyce E. Burrows passed away peacefully on February 25, 2022, in High Point, NC. She lived her ninety-one years faithfully and beautifully.
Joyce was devoted to her family. She, along with her ever faithful and loving sister, Betty Larcombe, lived with and cared for their parents, Clara and Herman Burrows, until the Burrows’ deaths.
Joyce and Betty offered that same ministry of love to their sister and brother-in-law, Faye Burrows Morris and Wade Morris, during the last years of their lives.
As a certified registered nurse anesthetist, Joyce’s giftedness gave reassurance to patients and their families over her long career at both High Point Memorial and Forsyth Hospitals.
And to three generations of her nephews and nieces, and to her many friends over the years, Joyce offered mentorship through her heart for servant ministry and by the testimony of her Christian faith. She blessed all she knew by her life as sermon.
Thank you, Joyce. Well done, good and faithful servant!
A private graveside service will be held at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
