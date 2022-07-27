HIGH POINT — Joyce Atkinson Hedgecock, age 89, of High Point died on July 20, 2022. Admitted to Beacon Place of Greensboro the week prior, grandsons Matt and Sam Blackman were bedside to their ‘Amma’ as she passed peacefully.

As one of six girls and sibling to six brothers, Joyce was born and raised in Virginia to Clarence and Janie Lou Atkinson. With grit and determination Joyce left Virginia as a young woman and began a career at Jefferson Insurance of Greensboro. In addition to her determination she enjoyed a deep appreciation for art, flowers and all things beautiful. These attributes would become a source of wonder for her care team as Joyce became known as an ‘outlier’ defying many odds during her time in Hospice care. She was preceded in death by each of her sisters, brothers and husband Homer Vernon Hedgecock.

Trending Videos