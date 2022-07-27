HIGH POINT — Joyce Atkinson Hedgecock, age 89, of High Point died on July 20, 2022. Admitted to Beacon Place of Greensboro the week prior, grandsons Matt and Sam Blackman were bedside to their ‘Amma’ as she passed peacefully.
As one of six girls and sibling to six brothers, Joyce was born and raised in Virginia to Clarence and Janie Lou Atkinson. With grit and determination Joyce left Virginia as a young woman and began a career at Jefferson Insurance of Greensboro. In addition to her determination she enjoyed a deep appreciation for art, flowers and all things beautiful. These attributes would become a source of wonder for her care team as Joyce became known as an ‘outlier’ defying many odds during her time in Hospice care. She was preceded in death by each of her sisters, brothers and husband Homer Vernon Hedgecock.
Joyce is survived by son Vernon, daughter Susan and son-in-law Lou Blackman. She was blessed with two grandsons, Matt Blackman (Kendall) and Sam Blackman (Erin) each she loved dearly along with three great- grandchildren Weston, James and Emilia Grace.
The family would like to acknowledge niece Janie Underwood for the devoted care she showed her aunt along with the Authoricare team for their compassionate, consistent and wise care. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be given to Authoricare Collective Hospice, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Graveside services for Mrs. Hedgecock will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 30 at
Deep River Friends in High Point. Chaplain John Connor will officiate.
Online condolences may be made on Joyce’s memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.