THOMASVILLE — Joshua Wayne Myers, 21, of Thomasville, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home.

Born June 22, 2002, in Davidson County, he was the son of Travis Myers and Kristy Smith Myers. Joshua was a 2020 graduate of East Davidson High School, and a member of Rich Fork Baptist Church of Thomasville, NC. He loved working on cars, riding motorcycles, and other ATV’s, playing online video games with friends, playing the piano, singing, and dancing.