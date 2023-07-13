THOMASVILLE — Joshua Wayne Myers, 21, of Thomasville, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home.
Born June 22, 2002, in Davidson County, he was the son of Travis Myers and Kristy Smith Myers. Joshua was a 2020 graduate of East Davidson High School, and a member of Rich Fork Baptist Church of Thomasville, NC. He loved working on cars, riding motorcycles, and other ATV’s, playing online video games with friends, playing the piano, singing, and dancing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Lauren Hill; grandparents, Douglas and Vetra Whittington and Paul and Ruth Myers; uncle, Timmy Smith; aunt, Anita Jenkins (Timmy); great aunt and uncle, Cindy and Tim Parker; lots of special cousins and close friends; and girlfriend, Jordan Gunter.
Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday July 15, 2023, at Rich Fork Baptist Church of Thomasville.
Family will receive friends following the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
