HIGH POINT — Joshua Jacob Ledlow, 40, of High Point, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point. Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Lebanon United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. The family will receive friends following the service. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

