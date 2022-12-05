THOMASVILLE — Joshua Allan Morgan, age 37, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Born in Charlotte, NC, he was a son of Lora Morgan Seagle and Larry Green and his foster parents, the late Jeanette Moore and James Moore. Mr. Morgan was an employee of MDI in Hickory and was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Thomasville. He loved sports, especially the Duke Blue Devils, LA Lakers, and Carolina Panthers.
Mr. Morgan is survived by his two daughters, Arissa Morgan and Makayla Morgan and their mother, Chrystiana Morgan; his fiancée, Lisa Moses; his sister, Brittnay Franklin (Jamie); many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of friends and family members.
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 3 p.m. — 7 p.m. at Sweet Magnolias, 1704 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, NC 27360.
Memorials may be made to the family.
