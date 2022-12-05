HPTNWS- 12-6-22 MORGAN, JOSHUA.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Joshua Allan Morgan, age 37, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Born in Charlotte, NC, he was a son of Lora Morgan Seagle and Larry Green and his foster parents, the late Jeanette Moore and James Moore. Mr. Morgan was an employee of MDI in Hickory and was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Thomasville. He loved sports, especially the Duke Blue Devils, LA Lakers, and Carolina Panthers.

