ASHEBORO – Josephine Riley Mendenhall, 76, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home in Asheboro, NC.
Josephine was born on Sept. 9, 1945, in Davidson County, to the late Joseph and Nina Kindley Riley. Josephine grew up and attended school in High Point. Jo, as she was known, graduated from Allen Jay High School, then went to college to earn her associate degree in nursing from Forsyth Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.
Jo’s passion was nursing and caring for others, and she dedicated her life to the field of nursing. Jo worked for years at High Point Regional Hospital, where she worked in the Critical Care Unit, Intensive Care Unit and on the hospital floor. Jo also worked at High Point Kidney Center, Lexington Memorial Hospital and at Piedmont Crossing Nursing Home. While working at Lexington Memorial Hospital, Jo was awarded Employee of the Month in April 2008 for her faithful service and dedication as both a Registered Nurse and CPR instructor. Jo also earned her certificate as a Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN) while working at Lexington Memorial Hospital.
Jo is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert Edward Mendenhall Sr.; by her parents, Joseph and Nina Kindley Riley; and by her sister Velna King.
Jo is survived by her daughter, Wendy Mendenhall McMillian; by her granddaughters, Stephanie McMillian Wescott and Christine McMillian Garrison; by her great granddaughters, Aurora Wescott and Elena and Sterlene Garrison; by her son, Robert Edward Mendenhall Jr.; by her nieces, Martha Ann Dow and Debra Sue Roe; and by her nephew Roger King.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Jo’s memory to Hospice of Randolph County and to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
A funeral service will occur Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 12:45 p.m. at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services - Archdale.
Josephine will be laid to rest in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, 6000 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AdvantageArchdale.com for the Mendenhall family.
