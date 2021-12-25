HIGH POINT – Mrs. Josephine Belton Ingram, 83, passed away peacefully at Hospice Home at High Point on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 12, 1938, in Fairfield County, SC, to the late Harrison Belton and Mary Alice Robertson Belton. Josephine moved to High Point at an early age, where she met the love of her life, Max Ingram. She was employed at Drexel Heritage Furniture and Adams-Millis Hosiery for many years before retiring. She was a faithful member of Temple Memorial Baptist Church since its beginning on Taylor Street in High Point, NC. She was a member of Missionary Group #5, Hospitality Committee and the Anniversary Committee. She attended TMBC Sunday school and was a member of the Sanctuary Choir. She was also a charter member of The Daughters of Abdallah Court #166 in High Point.
Josephine will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Max, and four children, Dr. Michael Anthony Ingram, of Washington DC, Eva Marie Harris, JoAnn Williams and Jeffrey Ingram (Monica) of High Point; seven grandchildren: Donte Ingram, Jasmine Williams, Jacquarius Ingram, Kyla Ingram, Gianni Dockery, Jaela Ingram and Jaylen Williams; two sisters, Maria Henderson (Billy) and Bernice Cook, both of Ridgeway, SC; one brother, Herbert Belton, of Baltimore, Maryland; as well as numerous other family members and friends. Josephine loved everyone and everyone loved her.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. at Temple Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until 1 p.m. Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the Ingram family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.