CREEDMOOR — Joseph Wilfred Adcock, 88, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at his home.
Joseph was born in Granville County to the late Joseph Nat Adcock and Mable Sadler. He worked at FCX for many years.
Visitation was held Thursday at Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor, 834 N. Main St., Creedmoor, NC 27522.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Nathan Wilfred Adcock; a brother, Horace Adcock; two nieces, Joni Autrey and Carla Porter; two nephews, Mark Adcock and Preston Pierce and a sister-in-law, Joyce Pierce. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Grace Pierce Adcock and a brother-in-law, Kermit Pierce.
Funeral Services were held Thursday at Eakes Funeral Home Chapel in Creedmoor officiated by Reverend David Herman. A graveside service and burial will take place in Randolph Memorial Park, 4538 North Faye St., Asheboro, NC 27203 at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Flowers are accepted. Online condolences may be made at eakesfuneralhome.com.
Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor is assisting the Adcock Family.
