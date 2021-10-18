Aug. 11, 1936 -
HICKORY — Joseph Morton Mallison, 85, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
Born August 11, 1936, in Rocky Mount, NC, Joe grew up in Spring Hope and on the Coast of NC and was the son of the late Earl M. Mallison and Beatrice Robinson Mallison.
Joe was a veteran of the United States Army and a proud member of the Presbyterian church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph “Joey” Mallison, and the mother of his children, Beth Mallison Patton.
Joe attended Wake Forest College and graduated from Ringling School of Art and Design, where he discovered his gift and passion for furniture design. He moved to High Point, NC, as a staff designer for Tomlinson Furniture. Joe continued to build his foundation for furniture design at Carson, Inc. In 1970, he became a Freelance Designer. He proudly designed for Carson, Inc., Tomlinson Furniture, Patrician, Lancer, Inc., Thomasville Furniture Industries, Trendline, Highland House, Ferguson Copeland, John Richards, Century Furniture, Clayton Marcus, and many others. He especially enjoyed his work on the Oscar De La Renta Collection for Century Furniture and Harrods Collection for Highland House. Joe won two ASFD Pinnacle Design Achievement Awards, recorded many U.S. patents, and loved every minute of it!
Joe loved his family, his dogs (especially his dearest Skittles), his design work, and time at Holden Beach, watching his children, stepchildren, and seven cherished grandchildren grow up. He especially appreciated sitting on the porch to watch the sunset, a cigar in one hand and a gin and tonic in the other, while reminiscing about his adventures hunting, fishing, and playing golf with his buddies. Joe had so many great memories to share from his wonderful life!
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 31 years, Patricia Mallison, of the home; daughter, Beth O’Brien (Brice) and grandchildren, John Brice and Jack O’Brien of Mount Pleasant, SC; stepson, Scott Morningstar (Mary) and grandchildren Tanner and Grace Morningstar of Hickory, NC; stepdaughter, Day Young (Nick Seiler) and grandson, Theo Seiler of Hickory, NC; and stepson, William L. Young IV (Nashea) and grandchildren, Liam and Lily Young of Hermitage, TN.
A private family Celebration of Life was held Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 13. Joe proudly supported a variety of charitable organizations. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Mallison family.
