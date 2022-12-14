HIGH POINT — Joseph Michael Young, 40, transitioned peacefully at his residence surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. He was born Dec. 8, 1981 in High Point, NC to Beverly Williamson Linton and John Fitzgerald (Jerry) Young.
He was a graduate of Ragsdale High School Class of 2000.
In addition to his parents, Beverly Linton (Tony) and Jerry Young (Darcie), he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Lenora W. Gordon; two sisters; Jerrena (Brian) McNeil and Jernesa Young; two brothers, Danarious Marsh and Tory Young; and a host of family and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.