HPTNWS- 12-15-22, YOUNG, JOSEPH.jpg

HIGH POINT — Joseph Michael Young, 40, transitioned peacefully at his residence surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. He was born Dec. 8, 1981 in High Point, NC to Beverly Williamson Linton and John Fitzgerald (Jerry) Young.

He was a graduate of Ragsdale High School Class of 2000.

Trending Videos