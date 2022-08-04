PLEASANT GARDEN — Joseph "Joe" Ivan Cox, age 72, of Pleasant Garden, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home. Joe was a native of Randolph County and was born on Oct. 6, 1949, to Edgar and Louise Crawford Cox. Joe was a very strong-willed, dependable, hardworking provider, who never met a stranger. He was a graduate of Randleman High School and proudly served our country in the United States Army during Vietnam. Joe worked and retired from FedEx as a fleet mechanic. Joe attended Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro and will always be remembered for his great sense of humor. Joe was preceded in death by his parents. Joe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Keplinger Cox; sons, Christopher Cox, of Castle Hayne, and Carlton (Naomi) Cox, of Stoneville; and his sister, Annette Cox, of High Point. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 South Main St., Randleman. Memorials may be made in Joe's honor to the Ronald McDonald House, Donate - Ronald McDonald House Charities Piedmont Triad (rmhcpt.org).
