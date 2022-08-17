HIGH POINT — Joseph Harley Rich, 77 of High Point, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at his home. Born Sept. 27, 1944 in Buncombe County he is a son of the late Homer Lang Rich and Bessie McElrath Rich. He was a framer in the furniture industry and of the Baptist faith. He loved to sing and play the guitar, fish and raise vegetables.
Mr. Rich is survived by two brothers, Robert Lee Rich of High Point, Millard Lang Rich of Georgia and a sister Sue Tysinger of Lexington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.