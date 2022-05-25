HIGH POINT — Retired United States Navy Captain Joseph E. Beamon, II entered into rest on May 19, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born April 29, 1934 in High Point, North Carolina to parents Joseph E. Beamon and Elizabeth Weir Beamon. Upon graduation from High Point College in 1956, he then completed Officer Candidate School that same year and would continue his career with the Navy for over 30 years.
Joseph commanded nuclear submarines, ammunition ships and his specializations included nuclear defense as well as human resources. He served at the Pentagon and contributed to the establishment of the Navy’s Family Support Program on Guam. Joseph traveled the world during his service and would later tour the United States in a RV for 7 years volunteering at various campgrounds. He was an avid Sailor, and He spent every chance he could sailing on the open sea. He also enjoyed reading a good book, listening to music and spending time with his family whenever he could.
Accolades aside, Joseph is most remembered for his heart of gold and compassion. He was loving and caring to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be missed dearly by his devoted wife of 32 years, Sandra Lynn Beamon along with two children, two step-children, six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild as well as a host of extended family members.
Preceding him in passing are his parents and brother Winfred “Allane” Beamon (Bessie) as well as his daughter, Lynn West.
A special thank you to the people at Centre Pointe Health & Rehabilitation in Tallahassee for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Bevis Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Joseph will later be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s association and Navy-Marine relief society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.