HIGH POINT — Joseph Bernard Minchak Jr., age 81, passed away at the Hospice Home at High Point on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

“Joe” was born Dec. 20, 1940, in Yonkers General Hospital, NY, a son of the late Joseph Bernard MInchak and VIrginia Mae Kopp Minchak.

