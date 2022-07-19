HIGH POINT — Joseph Bernard Minchak Jr., age 81, passed away at the Hospice Home at High Point on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
“Joe” was born Dec. 20, 1940, in Yonkers General Hospital, NY, a son of the late Joseph Bernard MInchak and VIrginia Mae Kopp Minchak.
He is predeceased by his wife, Kathleen Minchak; his brother, George Minchak; and his granddaughter, Kirsten Marga Poag.
Joe was raised in Yonkers, graduated from SUNY-Albany, and lived in Albany, New York where he worked in men’s retail and design and display for several prominent stores in Albany.
In 1977 he went on a Caribbean cruise, where he met Kathleen Van Loan of High Point, who happened to be on the cruise with several friends. After a brief courtship, they married and Joe moved to High Point. Joe thoroughly loved High Point and the friends he made here through Kathleen. Together they enjoyed many years of entertaining, fine dining, cooking, and traveling.
Joe was a resident at Westchester Harbor assisted living facility, which he called “God’s waiting room”. He was famous at the facility for his jokes, his lunches at Longhorn Steakhouse, his elegantly decorated room and the music flowing out of his room from West Side Story and My Fair Lady to Gershwin and Neil Diamond. Joe loved the staff at Westchester Harbor and they loved him. Joe’s family is grateful for the wonderful and kind care that they showered on Joe over these past nine years.
Joe is survived by his step-son, John Poag; his grandson, Evan Poag; and daughters-in-law, Janet Frommann and Molly Froelich.
A memorial service will be held at Westchester Harbor. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Westchester Harbor assisted living facility, 630 Whittier Avenue, High Point, NC 27262.
